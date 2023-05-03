HamberMenu
SEWA-Union observes May Day

May 03, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The SEWA-Union observed May Day by honouring women whose workplace is the public space. Women workers from rural areas visited such workplaces in the stretch from PMG to Palayam in the city and honoured such workers.

A public meeting was held under a tree near Saphalyam Complex, Palayam. Tree Walk coordinator Anitha S. was the chief guest. Nalini Nayak of SEWA honoured the workers. Baskets made of reed were presented to them as gifts.

It was pointed out that workers in the unorganised sector had no permanent jobs or workplaces. Many of them earned their living as street vendors, sitting by roadsides or under trees, and braving the police and local-self government inspections.

SEWA-Union general secretary Sonia George also spoke.

