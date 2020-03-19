Several trains cancelled

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

19 March 2020 23:18 IST

Special trains to Howrah for migrants

Jan Shatabdi, Duronto, Malabar and Intercity expresses figure among the trains cancelled due to poor patronage following the travel restrictions in the wake of COVID-19 scare.

However, express trains from the State to the northeast are running fully packed. Divisional Railway Manager Shirish Kumar Sinha said the zonal railways had been approached to operate three special trains daily to Howrah to clear the rush of migrant workers returning home.

The first special train would leave Ernakulam for Howrah at 5.30 p.m. on Friday, said Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Rajesh Chandran.

Cancelled services

Thiruvananthapuram Central-Kannur Jan Shatabdi Express (12082) of March 20, 22, 23, 25, 26, 27, 29 and 30, Kannur-Thiruvananthapuram Central Jan Shatabdi Express (12081) of March 21, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 30 and 31, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Ernakulam Junction Duronto Express (12223 ) of March 21, 24, 28 and 31, Ernakulam Junction-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Duronto Express (12224) of March 22, 25, 29 and April 1 have been cancelled.

Thiruvananthapuram Central-Chennai Central Weekly Superfast Express (12698) of March 21 and 28 and Chennai Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central (12697) Weekly Superfast Express of March 22 and 29 will not ply.

From March 20 to 31, Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central Malabar Express (16630) will not operate and 12 services of Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mangaluru Central Malabar Express (16629) from March 21 have been cancelled.

Tiruchchirappalli-Thiruvananthapuram Central Intercity Express (22627) and 22628 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Tiruchchirappalli Intercity Express (22627) of March 20 will not run.

8 passenger trains

Railways have cancelled eight passenger trains from March 19 to 31.

They are Shencottai-Kollam Passenger (56737), Kollam-Shencottai Passenger (6738), Kollam-Punalur Passenger (56740), Punalur-Kollam Passenger (56739), Kollam-Punalur Passenger (56744), Punalur-Kollam Passenger (56743), Punalur-Kollam Passenger (56333) and Kollam-Punalur Passenger (56334).

Till March 31, Guruvayur-Punalur Passenger (56365) has been partially cancelled between Kollam and Punalur and Punalur-Guruvayur Passenger (56366) between Punalur and Kollam.

Chennai train

Chennai Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central AC Express (22207) of March 20, 24, 27 and 31 and Thiruvananthapuram Central-Chennai Central AC Express (22208) of March 22, 25, 29 and April 1 have been cancelled.