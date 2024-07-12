Several SC/ST students kept outside the ambit of scholarship schemes: CAG

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has flayed the Scheduled Caste (SC) Development department for its failure to conduct a survey to identify the beneficiaries of the SC pre-matric scholarship scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

In its report on the pre and post-matric scholarship schemes for SC, Scheduled Tribe (ST) and minority sections for the fiscal year ending March 2022, several students were found to have been excluded from receiving these benefits.

The audit also revealed that the State incurred a loss of ₹96.65 lakh between 2017 and 2022 due to its failure to claim administrative expenses from the Centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

The assessment, tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday, highlighted that “10-12%” of SC students and “four-20%” of ST students did not receive the pre-matric scholarship.

During the academic year 2019-20, 379 schools, despite being registered in the Sampoorna school management system, were not enrolled in the e-grantz portal (online centralised system for disbursement of scholarships for all pre-matric and post-matric students of SC, ST and OBC communities in Kerala. This led to the exclusion of 3,499 SC from the scheme.

Additionally, the audit found that 23,138 SC students from 5,437 aided, government and recognised unaided schools were excluded because they were not registered in e-grantz portal, despite their schools being registered.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report also stated that an amount of ₹3.6 crore paid by 5,828 SC students of Kendriya Vidyalayas for the enhanced rate of Vidyalaya Vikas Nidhi had not been reimbursed to them.

The CAG recommended that the State government ensure coordinated efforts among departments and institutions for the effective implementation of schemes. It urged fixing of targets for scholarship based on previous years’ beneficiary trends, using student statistics maintained by the General Education department.

The report also suggested involving SC/ST promoters to assist students in obtaining necessary documents for scholarship applications and addressing deficiencies in the e-grantz portal promptly to ensure all eligible students receive scholarships.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.