Several people arrested in excise cases in Thiruvananthapuram

April 08, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated April 09, 2023 09:48 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Excise officials apprehended six people with alleged possession of narcotic substances from various parts of the district on Saturday.

Two people, identified as Nohan Nobert, 18, and Ajith, 22, of Puthenthope, were caught during an alleged bid to smuggle 25 grams of MDMA near Shangumughom. They were also purportedly found to possess weapons including air pistols and pellets.

In Neyyattinkara, two people, identified as Arun Mohan alias Nandu, 25, of Naruvamoodu, and Manu, 25, of Chattumukku in Neyyattinkara, were nabbed during an inspection in Naruvamoodu with alleged possession of 2.85 grams of MDMA.

Two people were caught in Kattakada in separate cases with possession of ganja. Unmesh Raj of Thoongampara and Sreeraj of Kallikkad were found to possess ganja weighing 30 grams and 20 grams respectively. In another case, 34-year-old Muzeer of Kizhuvilam was arrested for allegedly possessing 285kg of banned tobacco products that he hid near his house.

The Excise department also recorded four other arrests in four Abkari cases recorded in various parts of the district. A total of 32 litres of Indian-made foreign liquor were seized in such cases.

