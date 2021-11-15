Several parts of Upper Kuttanad flooded

Holiday declared for all educational institutions on Monday

Rain continued to batter most parts of Alappuzha district on Sunday.

Most of the Upper Kuttanad and parts of Kuttanad remain waterlogged due to heavy downpours that lashed the region in recent days along with an increase in the flow of floodwaters from the eastern side.

District Collector A. Alexander declared a holiday for all educational institutions including professional colleges in the district on Monday.

People living on the banks of the Pampa and Achencoil rivers in Kuttanad, Chengannur, Mavelikara and Karthikappally taluks have been urged to exercise caution in view of the opening of the sluice gates of the Kakki dam.

Floodwaters have entered several houses and shops at Thalavady, Neerattupuram, Edathua, Muttar, Venmony, Cheriyanad, Chennithala, Pallippad among other places. The water level remained above the danger level at Neerattupuram, Nedumudi and Kavalam, while it was above the warning level at Pallathuruthy and Kidangara on Sunday evening.

Parts of the Alappuzha-Changanassery (AC) road and a number of rural roads in Upper Kuttanad and Kuttanad have been submerged. The district administration has opened more relief camps. As of Sunday evening, 229 people from 67 families took shelter at 13 relief camps, nine in Chengannur taluk, and four in Mavelikara taluk, in the district. Besides, the administration also opened gruel centres in Kuttanad.

Paddy farmers have suffered huge losses as waterlogging hindered harvesting and procurement of the additional crop (second crop) in Kuttanad. Farmers said combined harvesters could not be deployed as machines would get stuck on the field. Paddy was cultivated in 8,600 hectares in the second crop season in the district, while the crop in only around 2,000 hectares has been harvested so far. In October, paddy in 538.60 hectares were destroyed in floods.

The weather agency has declared a yellow alert for moderate rain in the district on Monday.