Several injured as over-speeding KSRTC bus rams church tower

March 11, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

Several persons were injured when a speeding bus of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation rammed a church tower by the roadside after hitting a car near Elakollur in Konni on Saturday afternoon.

Of the 16 persons who sustained injuries, the condition of three persons including the drivers of the two vehicles and a woman remains critical. The accident occurred on the Punalur-Muvattupuzha road around 2 p.m when the bus, apparently speeding and attempting to overtake a car, hit a car proceeding in the opposite direction and rammed the tower.

The tower collapsed onto the bus in the impact of the collision, injuring the passengers on board. Both vehicles involved in the accident sustained major damage.

The injured persons were rushed to the Pathanamthitta General Hospital and the critically injured were later taken to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam.

A verification of the CCTV footage showed that the KSRTC bus , which was on its way to Thiruvananthapuram from Pathanamthitta, clearly encroached onto the wrong lane of the road to cause the accident. A case has been registered.