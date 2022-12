December 11, 2022 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

At least 30 people were injured after a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus collided with a container lorry at Kuthiathode, near Cherthala, on Saturday. The injured were taken to various hospitals in the region for treatment. “None are seriously injured in the accident. The lorry was making a U-turn when the bus heading for Cherthala from Thoppumpady rammed it,” said an official. The accident occurred around 6.30 p.m.

