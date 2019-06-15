Several injured as bus, truck collide

Four persons were seriously injured and several others sustained burns and wounds when a KSRTC bus collided with a concrete mixer truck and caught fire near Kottarakara here on Saturday.

Both the vehicles were completely gutted. Seven units from five Fire and Rescue Services stations were pressed into service to extinguish the blaze.

The accident took place around 3 p.m. at Vayakkal when the KSRTC bus from Kilimanoor depot collided with the concrete mixer truck on the MC Road.

The bus was on its way to Thiruvananthapuram. According to the Kottarakara police, around 20 passengers sustained multiple injuries in the accident.

Careless driving

A case was registered against the truck driver based on the statement of a passenger for careless driving leading to the accident. Reportedly, the truck driver suddenly entered the highway from a byroad causing the accident. Fire spread to both the vehicles within minutes, while various forces including police rushed to spot.

Around 10 passengers have been taken to the Kottarakara taluk hospital while the four who sustained serious injuries, including the driver and conductor of the bus, were shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital.

The truck driver has been admitted to T.D. Medical College, Alappuzha.

Traffic was disrupted on the national highway for over two hours after the accident.