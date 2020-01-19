Several hurt as football gallery collapses

Over two dozen football lovers were injured when a temporary gallery collapsed during a football match at Noorani here on Sunday night. The mishap occurred at 8.45 p.m. minutes before the match began. The match was organised by the District Football Association to help the family of R. Dhanaraj, former Santhosh Trophy player who died while playing at Perinthalmanna a few weeks ago.
One side of the gallery made of areca nut tree planks collapsed while the programme was going on. Chaos and panic followed. The injured were rushed to the District Hospital .
