Several houses damaged in incessant rain in Kozhikode

Heavy rain on Monday caused partial damage to several old houses in Kozhikode district. The affected families were shifted to safer locations following on the instructions of the Revenue authorities.

All taluk-level control rooms were activated in the wake of the incessant downpour. Residents of landslip-prone upland areas were asked to stay vigil. Instructions were also issued to all taluk-level and village-level rescue squads comprising fire force and community rescue volunteers to remain alert.

In Kozhikode district, areas such as Kunnummal, Chengottukavu, Kozhukkallur, Kavilumpara, Payyoli, Kottur, Onchiyam, and Peruvayal witnessed most rain-related calamities. Revenue officials said no one sustained grave injuries in any of the incidents reported on Monday.

Officials confirmed that the death of a youth, whose body was found in a canal near Mukkom on Sunday, was not reported as part of rain-related incidents. Since the area where the body was found was shallow, it was reported as a case of unnatural death, they said.

The tourism authorities have also taken precautionary measures to ensure the safety of tourists. Officials said restrictions at tourist spots would be communicated in time on social media. They informed that the entry of tourists to hazardous waterfalls and upland destinations would be restricted for a couple of days.

Warning was also issued to people who live close to coastal areas where sea erosion continues to be a challenge. However, several families in vulnerable areas in Vadakara and Koyilandy declined to shift themselves to other locations. Revenue officials said arrangements would be made at convenient spots in case of any emergency rehabilitation requirements.

Meanwhile, the strike called by a section of private bus operators on the Kozhikode-Kannur route flaying the poor condition of the road since the beginning of the rainy season left many passengers stranded here amid heavy rain. Though the coordination committee of various trade unions of motor workers claimed that they did not support the strike, several buses kept off the road.