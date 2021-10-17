Several families evacuated to safety

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

17 October 2021 00:59 IST

Heavy rain batters capital district since the early hours of Saturday

The heavy rainfall that pounded the capital district on Saturday caused waterlogging in low-lying areas, damaged houses and forced the district administration to evacuate several families to safer locations.

Search will resume on Sunday for a Jharkhand native who went missing in the Amayizhanjan Canal on Saturday afternoon.

The missing man, reportedly a migrant labourer, has been identified as Nagardeep Mandal (30).

He had fallen into the canal reportedly on the stretch between Pettah-Kannamoola and Chennilode, according to the district administration.

Although Fire and Rescue personnel, including a scuba team attached to the Chakkai station, conducted a search till Saturday night, he could not be located.

Orange alert

Heavy rainfall had battered the district since the early hours of Saturday.

The India Meterological Department (IMD) had put the district on orange alert, prompting the district administration to quickly shift to disaster mitigation mode.

Low-lying areas in Muttathara and Ambalathara were inundated in the steady rainfall. Several houses were damaged in Neyyattinkara, Varkala and Nedumangad.

The occupants were shifted to the houses of relatives and relief camps.

Wells cave in

Wells caved in at Anavoor village in Neyyattinkara taluk and at Balaramapuram.

At Vanchiyoor, the compound wall of a house collapsed on to the road. However, no one was hurt.

Two relief camps have been opened in the district at the MN LP School, Kalliyoor, and at the Government UP School, Enchakkal.

Trees were uprooted in the rain havoc in around 25 locations across the district.

Given the rainfall situation, the district administration has imposed a ban on quarrying and mining activities for the time being. The administration has also banned travel to the Ponmudi Hill Station due to the possibility of landslips in the region.

The district administration has also urged the public to avoid night travel.

Dam shutters opened

The shutters of the Peppara, Neyyar and Aruvikkara dams are open.

The district administration has urged people residing near the reservoirs and on the banks of rivers to remain alert.

Control rooms

The city Corporation has set up a round-the-clock control room to aid the public who are facing issues due to floods.

The public can contact 0471-2377702, 0471-2377706.