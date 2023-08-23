2 dead, several injured after Kozhikode-bound bus overturns in Kerala's Palakkad

August 23, 2023 03:44 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)

Two people died and several were injured after a bus overturned in the Palakkad district of Kerala on Wednesday morning, an official said.

According to Ottapalam MLA, K Premkumar, the Kozhikode-bound passenger bus from Chennai overturned at Thiruvazhiyode at Vellinezhi Village around 8 a.m. "A Kozhikode-bound passenger bus from Chennai lost control at a steep road, rammed into an electric post and overturned. At the time of the mishap, 40 passengers were on board," the MLA said.

"Two were found dead while others were injured in the bus accident. All other injured passengers have been taken to the nearest hospitals," said the official.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further details into the matter are awaited.

Earlier on August 18, more than thirty people were injured after a private bus overturned near Kanimangalam in Kerala’s Thrissur district. "More than thirty people have been injured after a private bus overturned in Thrissur. Injured persons have been shifted to two private hospitals and Thrissur Taluk government hospitals," State Revenue Minister K. Rajan said. The Minister also visited the injured in the hospital.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.