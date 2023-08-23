HamberMenu
2 dead, several injured after Kozhikode-bound bus overturns in Kerala's Palakkad

Earlier on August 18, more than thirty people were injured after a private bus overturned near Kanimangalam in Kerala’s Thrissur district

August 23, 2023 03:44 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)

ANI
Two people died and several were injured after a bus overturned in the Palakkad district of Kerala on Wednesday morning, an official said. 

Two people died and several were injured after a bus overturned in the Palakkad district of Kerala on Wednesday morning, an official said.  | Photo Credit: ANI

Two people died and several were injured after a bus overturned in the Palakkad district of Kerala on Wednesday morning, an official said.

According to Ottapalam MLA, K Premkumar, the Kozhikode-bound passenger bus from Chennai overturned at Thiruvazhiyode at Vellinezhi Village around 8 a.m. "A Kozhikode-bound passenger bus from Chennai lost control at a steep road, rammed into an electric post and overturned. At the time of the mishap, 40 passengers were on board," the MLA said.

"Two were found dead while others were injured in the bus accident. All other injured passengers have been taken to the nearest hospitals," said the official.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

Earlier on August 18, more than thirty people were injured after a private bus overturned near Kanimangalam in Kerala’s Thrissur district. "More than thirty people have been injured after a private bus overturned in Thrissur. Injured persons have been shifted to two private hospitals and Thrissur Taluk government hospitals," State Revenue Minister K. Rajan said. The Minister also visited the injured in the hospital.

Kerala / Kozhikode / Thiruvananthapuram / road accident

