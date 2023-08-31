Several CPI(M) members in Kuttanad set to join CPI

August 31, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The schism within the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI (M)] Kuttanad unit has deepened.

Some 294 party members from Ramankary, Muttar, Thalavady, Kavalam and Veliyanad under the CPI(M) Kuttanad area committee have decided to quit the party with a majority of them set to join the Communist Party of India (CPI).

Among those leaving the CPI(M) include people’s representatives and area, local and branch committee members. Six of the nine CPI (M) members in Ramankary grama panchayat, including the local body president R. Rajendrakumar, have decided to leave the party. Mr. Rajendrakumar said that discussions were taking place and that they would remain on the Left platform.

The CPI local leadership said that over 220 CPI(M) members had approached them with the willingness to join the party. A meeting of the CPI mandalam committee scheduled for September 3 is likely to consider the applications of the CPI(M) dissidents. A final call on integrating them into the CPI will be taken by the party State council after deliberations.

The decision of several CPI(M) members to switch allegiance follows failed attempts by the party leadership to resolve the factional feud that engulfed it in one of its strongholds. Rumblings in the CPI(M) in Kuttanad began more than a year ago in connection with party conferences. Earlier this year, some 300 CPI(M) members wrote to the party State and district leadership asking to relieve them of the party membership in protest against the biased and hostile attitude of the Kuttanad area committee leadership. They alleged that the leadership was taking unilateral decisions and taking revenge on people opposing them.

Though party leaders had held discussions with disgruntled members, dissidents said that no follow-up action had been taken and they remained sidelined in the party.

