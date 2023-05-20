Several city schools fare well in SSLC exams

May 20, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The capital district registered a pass percentage of 98.96 in the SSLC examinations this year.

Among the districts, Thiruvananthapuram had the second lowest pass percentage after Wayanad. The pass percentage last year was 98.67.

Kannur district had the highest pass percentage this year at 99.94.

Of the 34,171 students who appeared for the examinations, 33,817 were eligible for higher studies. Of them, 17,184 were boys and 16,633 were girls.

Among the education districts, Neyyattinkara topped with a pass percentage of 99.39. Thiruvananthapuram came next with 98.97%, followed by Attingal at 98.61%. Attingal education district had the second lowest pass percentage in the State after Wayanad that scored 98.41%.

Of the 12,873 students who sat for the exam in Attingal, 12,694 passed. In Thiruvananthapuram education district, 10,427 of the 10,536 students passed, and in Neyyattinkara, 10,696 of the 10,762 became eligible for higher studies.

As many as 5,681 students secured A+ grade in all subjects in the districts. Girls outnumbered boys in securing A+ in all subjects— 3,648 girls as compared to 2,033 boys.

Attingal education district had the highest number of students with A+ grade—2,313. Neyyattinkara had 1,898, and Thiruvananthapuram 1,470.

Of the 273 Scheduled Tribe students who took the examinations in the district, 266 became eligible for higher studies.

A number of government schools in the city registered 100% success. These included Government Model Boys Higher Secondary School (HSS), Thycaud; Government High School (HS), Jagathy; Government Central High School, Attakulangara; Government HS, Chala; Government HSS for Boys, Karamana; Government HSS, Kamaleswaram; Government Girls HSS, Karamana; SMV Government Model HSS; Government Tamil HSS, Chala; Government HSS, Pettah; Government Girls VHSS, Pettah; Government Medical College HSS; Government Model HSS for Girls, Pattom; Government City VHSS; PSNM Government Boys HSS, Peroorkada; and Government HS, Sreekaryam.

In the aided sector, schools with 100% pass include Salvation Army HSS, Kowdiar; St. John’s Model HSS, Nalanchira; St. Goretti’s HS, Nalanchira; St. Mary’s HSS, Vettucaud; NSS HSS Palkulangara; Fort Boys HS; Fort Girls Mission HS; St. Antony’s HSS, Valiathura; and NSS HSS Kesavadasapuram.

In the unaided sector, Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Nalanchira; St. Thomas HSS, Mukkolakkal; Christ Nagar English Higher Secondary School; Nirmala Bhavan Girls HSS; Sree Vidyadhiraja Vidyamandir HSS; Holy Angels’ Convent HSS; Carmel Girls HSS; MMR HSS, Neeramankara; Cordova EMHS, Poonthura; Mary Giri EMHS, Kudapanakkunnu; Thunchan Smaraka English Medium HS, Ayranimuttom; Al-Uthuman EMHSS, Kazhakuttam; Lourdes Mount HS Vattapara; and Jyothinilayam EM HSS, Kazhakuttam; registered 100% pass pecentage.

In Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Nalanchira, 42 students appeared for the examinations. Of them, 12 got full A+ grade. At MMR HSS, Neeramankara, 56 students appeared for the examination, of which 10 students got A+ in all subjects.