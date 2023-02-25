ADVERTISEMENT

Several children among 150 admitted to hospital in Kannur

February 25, 2023 01:06 pm | Updated 01:06 pm IST - KANNUR:

Hospital sources are ascertaining whether it was due to food poisoining.

The Hindu Bureau

More than 150 people including several children who came to the temple festival near Peravoor were admitted to different hospitals here late on Friday after they developed health complications due to suspected food poisoning

According to hospital sources, those who ate food and ice cream from the Athikandam Bhakavadi temple premises on Thursday afternoon arrived with symptoms of food poisoning from Friday morning. Majority of them have been admitted to the Peravoor Taluk hospital.

Grifin Surendran, superintendent, Taluk hospital, said that the health conditions of the patients are stable and there is nothing to worry. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

 As of now about 117 patients have been admitted at the taluk hospital. Majority of them are children, he said. Meanwhile many others are admitted to two private hospitals here. 

The patients have taken food served during the festival and ice cream from the vendors who had put up shops at the festival ground.

However the actual reason is yet to be ascertained, Mr. Surendan said

Most of the them had vomiting and diarrhea. The stool and vomite samples were collected and has been sent to a government approved lab here, he added.

Kanichar Panchayat president Antony Sebastian said that they suspect that the food poisoning could have happened through water and ice cream. Majority of them who started arriving to hospital since Friday evening were children and today many older people are also getting admitted.

Meanwhile the Food and Safety department inspected the temple and collected samples. 

Food Safety officer KP Mustafa said that a team visited thr temple on Friday and collected all the samples. The situation is under control and a report will be submitted only after test result are received.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US