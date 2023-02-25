Several children among 150 admitted to hospital in Kannur

February 25, 2023 01:06 pm | Updated 01:06 pm IST - KANNUR:

More than 150 people including several children who came to the temple festival near Peravoor were admitted to different hospitals here late on Friday after they developed health complications due to suspected food poisoning

According to hospital sources, those who ate food and ice cream from the Athikandam Bhakavadi temple premises on Thursday afternoon arrived with symptoms of food poisoning from Friday morning. Majority of them have been admitted to the Peravoor Taluk hospital.

Grifin Surendran, superintendent, Taluk hospital, said that the health conditions of the patients are stable and there is nothing to worry.

As of now about 117 patients have been admitted at the taluk hospital. Majority of them are children, he said. Meanwhile many others are admitted to two private hospitals here.

The patients have taken food served during the festival and ice cream from the vendors who had put up shops at the festival ground.

However the actual reason is yet to be ascertained, Mr. Surendan said

Most of the them had vomiting and diarrhea. The stool and vomite samples were collected and has been sent to a government approved lab here, he added.

Kanichar Panchayat president Antony Sebastian said that they suspect that the food poisoning could have happened through water and ice cream. Majority of them who started arriving to hospital since Friday evening were children and today many older people are also getting admitted.

Meanwhile the Food and Safety department inspected the temple and collected samples.

Food Safety officer KP Mustafa said that a team visited thr temple on Friday and collected all the samples. The situation is under control and a report will be submitted only after test result are received.