Sevens football tournament at Palakkad stadium

February 10, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The District Football Players Welfare Association will organize a sevens football tournament at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium here from February 19 to 26. The champions will be given Adv. Prema John Memorial Trophy. Association president K.A. Stanley James said here that reintroducing sports at Indira Gandhi stadium was one of the purposes of the tournament. ADVERTISEMENT

