Seven-year-old with suspected monkeypox admitted to Kannur medical college

Child came from the U.K. with her parents

A seven-year-old child from Kannur, who came from abroad, has been admitted to the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital with symptoms of monkeypox .

According to the Health department, the girl and her parents came from the U.K. on July 27. The parents who noticed rashes on her skin took her to a paediatrician. Suspecting monkeypox, the child was referred to the medical college, where she was admitted on Sunday.

Hospital superintendent K. Sudeep said that monkeypox was yet to be confirmed in the child. Samples would be sent to the ICMR-National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha for testing. He said the mother was with the child while other members of the family had been kept under observation at home.

A 31-year-old man, who arrived from Dubai, had tested positive for monkeypox in the district. He was discharged from hospital last Saturday after he was cured. None of his family members, who were in isolation, showed any symptoms of monkeypox.