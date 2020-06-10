Seven-year-old found dead

The body of a seven-year-old boy was found hanging by a shawl at his relative’s house at Varam in Kannur on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the police, preliminary reports suggest that the child may have died after getting choked by the shawl. The child, Rijil, and his mother Sharanya, residents of Thalassery, had reached his uncle’s house at Varam on Tuesday. The mother had allegedly scolded the child for quarrelling with other children. Though he was immediately rushed to the hospital, the doctors declared him brought dead. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.