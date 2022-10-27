Seven universities in Kerala get approval for project-mode courses

ADVERTISEMENT

Ushering in a much-desired flexibility in higher education, seven universities have been given the nod to launch innovative short-term and postgraduate (PG) courses in project mode this academic year.

Three courses each have been sanctioned for the universities that will appoint teachers for five-year contracts. Permanent teaching and non-teaching appointments cannot be made for these programmes.

Review of courses

Such courses that were announced in the State Budget can be scrapped or retained after five years following a review that will assess its prospects as well as global trends.

Approving the proposals submitted for new courses, the Higher Education department has sanctioned new programmes for Kerala University, Mahatma Gandhi (MG) University, Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kannur University, National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS), Calicut University and the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat).

In contrast to the conventional system, the courses will be subjected to a review after the completion of three batches. While the universities can decide on the number of students in each batch, a maximum of four teachers can be appointed for each programme. One person from among the teachers appointed to each programme will be chosen as programme coordinator for two years. The project-mode programmes will be coordinated by Pro Vice Chancellors.

Courses allotted

The approved courses include MSc Chemistry (Functional Materials), MSc Computer Science with specialisation in Machine Learning, Master of Design (MDes) with specialisations in game art development, animation film making and visual effects technology (in Kerala University); MSc Physics (Nanoscience and Nanotechnology), MSc Chemistry (Nanoscience and Nanotechnology), MSc Biotechnology (Industrial Bioprocesses) in MG University; and PG Diploma in Sanskrit Computational Linguistics, Multidisciplinary Masters in Disaster Mitigation and Management, and PG Diploma in Active Ageing and Wellness Rehabilitation in Sanskrit University.

The other universities have been allotted the following courses: Kannur University – Diploma course in Geoinformatics for Spatial Planning, PG Diploma in Cybersecurity, and MSc Biostatistics with specialisation in Epidemiology and SAS Programming; NUALS – Executive LLM; Calicut University – Diploma in Digital Media Production, Data Science and Analytics, Commercial Tissue Culture of Agri-Horticultural Crops programme; Cusat – MTech in Sensor System Technology, MSc in Marine Genomics and MSc in Actuarial Science.