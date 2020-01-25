Seven unique achievers bring laurels for State

Seven Keralites whose achievements have remained relatively unsung have been conferred Padma awards on the occasion of Republic Day this year.

N. R. Madhava Menon, the father of modern Indian legal education, will be awarded Padma Bhushan posthumously. Spiritual guru Sri M is the other Keralites selected for Padma Bhushan this year.

Five other Keralites, including puppetry artist Moozhikkal Pankajakshi, social activist Satyanarayanan Mundayoor and botanist and taxonomist K.S. Manilal will be conferred with Padma Shri.

Born in Thiruvananthapuram, Madhava Menon was founder director of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) and the National Judicial Academy, Bhopal. He had been honoured with Padma Shri in 2003. Madhava Menon passed away in May 2019.

Hailing from Thiruvananthapuram, Sri M (M. Mumtaz Ali) heads the Satsang Foundation. Growing up listening to Sufi tales, Mumtaz Ali had embarked upon a spiritual quest. He later became the disciple of Maheshwarnath Babaji.

The other Keralites selected for the Padma Shri are M. K. Kunjol (social work), N. Chandrasekharan Nair (literature and education), Sathyanarayanan Mundayoor and Moozhikkal Pankajakshi.

Sathyanarayanan

Sathyanarayanan Mundayoor, aka Uncle Moosa, from Thrissur, has been recognised for developing libraries as part of a social movement in Arunachal Pradesh. Mr. Mundayoor, who reached Arunachal Pradesh in 1979 at the age of 25 as a ‘life worker’ for the Vivekananda Kendra, opened schools to educate tribal children. He went from ‘life worker’ to a teacher and then an education officer. He took the name Uncle Moosa while writing a column for children in a local newspaper.

In 1998, he decided to place the school libraries of the Vivekananda Kendra in the midst of tribal communities. Tribal girls and boys discovered the joy of reading and also learnt to express themselves though storytelling, skits, and recitation.

Moozhikkal Pankajakshi

Moozhikkal Pankajakshi is the sole practitioner of a fading form of puppetry called Nokkuvidya Paava Kali. She has been balancing the entire Ramayana and Mahabharatha on the tip of her lips for almost her entire life.

She had performed the art form, in which a stick puppet is balanced on the upper lip, for a living. Even after withdrawing from the scene, the 81-year-old has kept the passion for the art alive.

Pankajakshi learnt it from her parents, who used to perform in houses and temples. She started training at the age of 12. Soon, she became the art form’s sole exponent.

Assisted by her family, Pankajakshi has visited many places in the country and abroad, showcasing her unique art form. Having lost her front teeth, which rendered her unable to balance the puppet, she stopped performing some six years ago. The artist is recuperating from a massive stroke she suffered a few years ago.

Another Keralaite, Thalappil Pradep, nanotechnologist who works at IIT, Madras, in Tamil Nadu also gets Padma Shri.