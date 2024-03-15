Seven tribal families continue legal fight against house contractor

March 15, 2024 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - PALAKKAD/MALAPPURAM

Seven families of the Bhoothivazhi tribal hamlet at Agali in Attappady have embarked on a legal fight against a building contractor who allegedly swindled them out of ₹13.62 lakh given by the government for housing.

Tribespeople Rangi, Reshi, Kalamani, Pappal, Kalikadan, Santhi and Chelli accused P.M. Basheer and Abdul Gafoor from Nilambur and Zakir from Attppady of cheating them. First accused Mr. Basheer is a CPI member and standing committee chairman of the Nilambur municipality.

“Emukku neethi venu,” said 85-year-old Rangi in Irula language. She meant that she wanted justice. There were angst and desperation on her face as she said that she had been fighting for justice in the last eight years. Rangi said she had only one more desire, that is to die in a house without any leak.

Mr. Basheer and Mr. Gafoor were the contractors for the construction of houses for the people of Bhoothivazhi under the Additional Tribal Sub Plan (ATSP) scheme in 2015-16. He was helped by the then Agali panchayat member Mr. Zakir in winning the contract.

The tribal families alleged that they built the house without using the required quantity of cement. They collected as much as ₹3.82 lakh from each tribal family without completing the work. The tribespeople protested as the toilet, flooring and several other work of the houses had not been completed. And soon the houses began to leak profusely.

When the government sanctioned ₹1.28 lakh additional amount under its housing scheme for each families for improving the basic facilities, Mr. Basheer reached the hamlet offered false promises to them.

He took them to SBI branch at Agali and made each of them transfer ₹1.28 lakh to his account. He gave them ₹500 each and sent them back to their hamlet.

Police complaint

On realising that they were cheated, the tribespeople complained to the police. A case was filed against both Mr. Basheer and Mr. Gafoor. However, the police reportedly advised the complainants to go for a compromise.

The case was handed over to the Crime Branch. Mr. Basheer had to spend five days in jail during the investigation. However, the case was delayed and no action taken as there was political pressure.

The High Court ordered that the case should be tried in three months. However, Mr. Basheer secured a stay on his trial from the High Court. One of the seven victims has approached the High Court again to vacate the stay.

Mr. Basheer could not be reached for his comments.