Seven test positive in Palakkad

PALAKKAD

28 May 2020 00:17 IST

Chennai returnee’s mother, migrant worker from Assam among new patients

Seven more persons were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 in the district on Wednesday. As many as 89 patients are currently being treated for the disease.

Among the seven positive cases, a 45-year-old woman from Malampuzha is believed to have contracted the infection from her son who returned from Chennai on May 13 and found to be positive on May 24.

A 28-year-old migrant worker from Assam too was among the seven new cases. He was working at a restaurant at Kanjikode.

A 47-year-old man from Mundur who returned from Chennai on May 13 was found positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

He had travelled along with a man who was confirmed to have contracted the disease on May 23. A 34-year-old man from Kadambazhipuram who returned from Hyderabad on May 11, a 30-year-old man from Ambalapara who returned from London on May 20, and a 29-year-old man from Kanjikode who returned from Bengaluru on May 18 were among those who were found COVID-19 positive in the district on Wednesday.

While the sample of the Mundur man was collected on May 24, those of the other six were tested on May 25. All were shifted to District Hospital, Palakkad, which is the COVID-19 designated hospital in the district.

Among the 89 patients in the district are two persons each from Thrissur and Malappuram, and one each from Idukki and Assam. One person from Mankara is under treatment in Ernakulam and another from Nellaya at Manjeri.