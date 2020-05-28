Kerala

Seven test positive in Palakkad

Maintaining physical distance, students waiting outside their SSLC Examination hall at St. Gemma's Higher Secondary School, Malappuram, on Wednesday. Photo Sakeer Hussain

Maintaining physical distance, students waiting outside their SSLC Examination hall at St. Gemma's Higher Secondary School, Malappuram, on Wednesday. Photo Sakeer Hussain   | Photo Credit: Sakeer Hussain

Chennai returnee’s mother, migrant worker from Assam among new patients

Seven more persons were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 in the district on Wednesday. As many as 89 patients are currently being treated for the disease.

Among the seven positive cases, a 45-year-old woman from Malampuzha is believed to have contracted the infection from her son who returned from Chennai on May 13 and found to be positive on May 24.

A 28-year-old migrant worker from Assam too was among the seven new cases. He was working at a restaurant at Kanjikode.

A 47-year-old man from Mundur who returned from Chennai on May 13 was found positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

He had travelled along with a man who was confirmed to have contracted the disease on May 23. A 34-year-old man from Kadambazhipuram who returned from Hyderabad on May 11, a 30-year-old man from Ambalapara who returned from London on May 20, and a 29-year-old man from Kanjikode who returned from Bengaluru on May 18 were among those who were found COVID-19 positive in the district on Wednesday.

While the sample of the Mundur man was collected on May 24, those of the other six were tested on May 25. All were shifted to District Hospital, Palakkad, which is the COVID-19 designated hospital in the district.

Among the 89 patients in the district are two persons each from Thrissur and Malappuram, and one each from Idukki and Assam. One person from Mankara is under treatment in Ernakulam and another from Nellaya at Manjeri.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 28, 2020 12:19:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/seven-test-positive-in-palakkad/article31690840.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY