Seven test positive in Alappuzha

Alappuzha

07 June 2020 22:57 IST

Seven more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district on Sunday.

Of the cases, six have come from foreign countries and one from another State. Officials said that two young men, from Pathiyoor and Kayamkulam respectively, came from Kuwait on May 28. Another two patients, a 52-year-old Mannar native and 45-year-old from Kayamkulam, had come from Dubai on May 29. The fifth patient, a youth hailing from Thazhakara, reached the district from Dubai on May 23. Another, a young woman, from Punnapra, came from Tajikistan on May 28.

The seventh person, a youth hailing from Ambalappuzha, had come from Chennai in a private vehicle on May 22. Of the patients, six have been admitted to Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha and one person to Taluk hospital, Haripad. Meanwhile, three persons admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 have tested negative. The number of active cases in the district stands at 74.

