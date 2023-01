January 16, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST

Seven students of Nityananda Bhavan English Medium School in Kannur were admitted to the hospital after eating chicken mixed with mayonnaise on Monday afternoon.

The food was reportedly brought from the house of a student in the class. Children suffering from abdominal pain and diarrhea were admitted to Pappinissery Community Health Centre.

Health department officials have started an investigation into the incident.

