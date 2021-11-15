Seven relief camps opened in Kollam

KOLLAM

15 November 2021 01:10 IST

Five of the seven camps are in Pathanapuram, which is one of the most-affected locations

As heavy rain continued to batter Kollam, hundreds of people trapped in flooded parts were evacuated and seven relief camps were opened in the district on Sunday.

A total of 238 persons from 74 families were shifted relief camps functioning in Punalur and Pathanapuram. Of the total seven, five camps are in Pathanapuram, which was one of the most-affected locations. Reportedly, many families in Arayankavu, which witnessed multiple landslides recently, were unwilling to move though the authorities have opened a camp there.

Special fire and rescue teams were deployed in Thenmala, Kulathupuzha, Arayankavu and Achankovil areas that reported mudslides and flashfloods, while tribal officers were instructed to distribute food kits in the colonies.

Heavy rain was reported in the catchment area of Thenmala dam from the morning and the three shutters were raised by 20 cm at 9 a.m. With this total shutter opening touched 1.20 m and the dam area is under orange alert. All the panchayats on the banks of Kallada river have been instructed to stay cautious and residents of some parts were warned of a possible. While two houses were completely destroyed and 31 others suffered partial damages in the rains, the district has incurred a total loss of ₹11.22 crore in last seven days.

It had been raining intermittently in all the taluks of the district since early morning. While Punalur and Pathanapuram received heavy to moderate rainfall, others including Karunagapally and Kottarakara reported less intense showers.

Traffic was restored in many parts that reported mudslides after removing the debris on roads including Pidavoor-Kizhakketheruvu road in Pathanapuram . Department of Geology has identified nine locations in the district that are prone to mudslides including Thenmala, Kulathupuzha, Chithara, Ummannur, Pathanapuram, Punalur, Mancode and Punnala. Kollam Collector has declared Monday a holiday for all educational institutions in the district including professional colleges.