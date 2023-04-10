Seven products from Kerala in the line-up for GI registration

April 10, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Seven ethnic products from Kerala feature on a list of 30 that the Textiles Committee, Government of India, and the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) have picked for Geographical Indication (GI) registration.

Kerala has the most number of products on the list — bell metal craftwork of Mannar, straw picture craft of Kollam, woodware craft of Cherpu, Kora grass mats of Killimangalam, leather puppets of Shoranur, Nettipattam, and Kannadippaya (bamboo mirror mats) of Idukki.

Workshop on IPR protection

On Monday, the committee and NABARD jointly organised a workshop, ‘IPR protection of unique products through GI and post-GI initiatives’ to raise awareness among artisans, weavers, government agencies, and the public. The GI applications of two products on the list — bell metal works of Mannar and the Killimangalam Kora grass mats — were signed. For these two products, a painstaking official process will follow before they make their way into the GI registry.

The official process was expected to take over a year, Textiles Committee officials said. The committee and NABARD picked the 30 products from seven States. The collaboration between the two agencies is expected to facilitate GI tagging for more products in future.

Enhances marketability

NABARD chairman Shaji K.V., who inaugurated the workshop, underscored the need for raising awareness of GI registration for enhancing the marketability of the products. Registration was also important for protecting products unique to a region from being copied illegally, he said. Mr. Shaji also called for a strong, unified campaign by State government agencies for encouraging artisans and weavers to apply for GI tagging.

Only 465 on list so far

Textiles Committee secretary S.P. Verma pointed out that countries a fraction of the size of India had hundreds of products registered, while India had only around 465 on the list. ‘‘If we do not get them registered, we will be losing a big market,’‘ he said. GI-registration helped the artisans, weavers and craftsmen fetch better prices for their products, in addition to showcasing the country’s unique heritage before the world, he said.

A ‘‘structured programme’‘ was needed for the post-GI registration promotion of products in the export market, said K.S. Anil Kumar, managing director, Handicrafts Development Corporation of Kerala Ltd., and Director of Handloom and Textiles, Kerala.

NABARD CGMs Devasis Padhi and Gopakumaran Nair G.; Tapan Kumar Rout, director (market research), Textiles Committee; and Sree Kumar R., sub-convener, State-Level Bankers Committee, were present.