Seven people held with fake currency notes

The Hindu Bureau ALAPPUZHA
October 28, 2022 20:14 IST

The Kayamkulam police have arrested seven people with fake Indian currency notes worth ₹2.69 lakh. The arrested have been identified as Sunil Dutt (54) of Thazhava, Anas (46) of Bharanikavu, Noufal (38) of Keerikkad, Joseph (34) of Kayamkulam, Haneesh Hakkim (35) of Alappuzha, and Jayachandran (54) and Mohanan (66), both from Oachira.

The police arrested both Dutt and Anas on Thursday after the former tried to deposit counterfeit notes worth ₹36,500 in his wife's bank account. The other five accused were held in raids on Friday. Fake currency notes worth ₹2,32,500 were recovered from the five accused. The police said that Joseph had sourced fake notes worth ₹5 lakh from a person in Wayanad with the help of Hakkim. He paid the Wayanad native ₹2.5 lakh.

