Seven of 20 posts of PSC members vacant

Kozhikode

02 November 2020 18:36 IST

Vacuum may affect recruitment and promotion of govt. staff

Seven of the 20 posts of members in the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) are vacant right now.

With the tenure of another member expiring next month, the vacuum is likely to affect the interview process of job aspirants and the promotion procedure of government staff.

According to sources, the tenure of P. Sivadasan, T.T. Ismail, Simmy Rosebell John, and E. Ravindranathan expired on June 3, 2019, and that of S. Shine on June 10 the same year. P. Suresh Kumar demitted office on April 4 this year and D. Rajan on November 2. Lopus Mathew is scheduled to end his term in office on December 17.

Advertising

Advertising

The government is yet to nominate new members to replace them. The tenure of a PSC member is for six years or 62 years of age, whichever is earlier. The PSC website says that “ ...The chairman and members of the Commission are appointed by the Governor of the State. The composition of the Commission is such that as nearly as one half of the members of it shall be persons who on the date of their appointment have at least 10 years of service under the government.”

Increase in workload

A former member of the commission told The Hindu on Monday that the size of multi-member interview boards could be reduced now. This would lead to more workload for the remaining members and possible delay in appointments to various departments.

Also, PSC members chair the department-level promotion committees, in which the respective principal secretaries are the conveners. If the commission does not have full strength, it could affect the promotion procedures of government employees as well, the former member added.

The sources pointed out that the government would not be able to nominate new members if the Election Commission of India issues notification for the local body polls in the coming days as it would lead to the enforcement of the model code of conduct.

Soon after the local body polls, the notification for the Assembly polls too could be issued. This means the vacancies are likely to remain for some more time, they added.