Seven new Metropolitans
The Malankara Syrian Christian Association has decided to elevate seven priests as Metropolitans. They are Fr. Abraham Thomas, Fr. Kochuparambil Geevarghese Ramban, Fr. Regi Geevarghese, Fr. P. C. Thomas, Fr. Varghese K. Joshua, Fr. Vinod George and Fr. Zacharia Ninan. A total of 3,889 people from across the globe participated in the voting process, according to a press release.
