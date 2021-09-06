Seven new ESI dispensaries to come up in State

At Balussery, Ranni, Koottanad, Venjaramoodu, Alathur, Thamarassery and Koothattukulam

The State government has received approval from the ESI Corporation to set up seven new dispensaries in the State.

Chairing the regional board meeting of the ESI Corporation here on Monday, Labour Minister V.Sivankutty said the new dispensaries would come up at Balussery, Ranni, Koottanad, Venjaramoodu, Alathur, Thamarassery and Koothattukulam. The Koothattukulam dispensary would also have the services of three doctors while the others would have two doctors each.

The meeting decided to expedite the repair of the buildings under the ESI Corporation that had been in disuse for many years and relocate 28 dispensaries from dilapidated buildings.

The Minister mooted the idea of making ESI services online to overcome the challenges posed by the pandemic. He later distributed assistance to the families of eligible employees who had succumbed to COVID-19.

Principal Secretary, Labour, Mini Antony, Regional Director, ESI, Mathews Mathew and Director of Insurance Medical Service Dr.S.Malini were present.