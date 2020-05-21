Kerala

Seven new COVID-19 cases reported in Palakkad

Passengers boarding a KSRTC bus in Malappuram on Wednesday after services resumed within the district.

Passengers boarding a KSRTC bus in Malappuram on Wednesday after services resumed within the district.  

Seven more COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the district on Wednesday. While three of them had returned from Chennai, four had come from Maharashtra.

Those who came from Chennai were a 38-year-old man from Anamari, Kollangode; a 27-year-old man from Kavassery, Alathur; and a 49-year-old man from Mannampatta, Sreekrishnapuram.

Those who came from Maharashtra were 45-and 42-year-old men from Panamanna, and 50-and 39-year-old men from Thrikkaderi.

The number of COVID-19 patients currently under treatment in the district has risen to 20, including a man each from Malappuram and Thrissur. Two men from Palakkad are under treatment in Ernakulam.

The two men of Anamari and Kavassery reached the Walayar check-post on May 17. They had reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 while in Chennai and had been advised quarantine and vigil.

When the district authorities came to know about it, the two were directly admitted to the District Hospital here. They tested positive for COVID-19 again on Wednesday.

The foursome who returned from Maharashtra had reached here on May 14 via the Thalappady check-post.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2020 8:23:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/seven-new-covid-19-cases-reported-in-palakkad/article31638017.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY