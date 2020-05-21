Seven new COVID-19 cases reported in Palakkad

Seven more COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the district on Wednesday. While three of them had returned from Chennai, four had come from Maharashtra.

Those who came from Chennai were a 38-year-old man from Anamari, Kollangode; a 27-year-old man from Kavassery, Alathur; and a 49-year-old man from Mannampatta, Sreekrishnapuram.

Those who came from Maharashtra were 45-and 42-year-old men from Panamanna, and 50-and 39-year-old men from Thrikkaderi.

The number of COVID-19 patients currently under treatment in the district has risen to 20, including a man each from Malappuram and Thrissur. Two men from Palakkad are under treatment in Ernakulam.

The two men of Anamari and Kavassery reached the Walayar check-post on May 17. They had reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 while in Chennai and had been advised quarantine and vigil.

When the district authorities came to know about it, the two were directly admitted to the District Hospital here. They tested positive for COVID-19 again on Wednesday.

The foursome who returned from Maharashtra had reached here on May 14 via the Thalappady check-post.