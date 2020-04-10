Seven new cases in State

Seven more new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the State on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 364. Three of the cases were reported from Kasaragod, while two cases each were from Kannur and Malappuram.

The two cases in Malappuram are linked to Nizammuddin, while the rest are all contacts of known imported cases of infection. On Friday, 27 persons who were under treatment tested negative

Till date, 124 COVID-19 patients have tested negative and have been discharged in the State. These include eight foreign nationals who were touring the State and were subsequently admitted to Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospitals.

The first case of COVID-19 in the country had been reported in Thrissur on January 30 in a Malayali medical student who had returned from Wuhan, China. Two more cases followed quickly in subsequent days, also medical students from Wuhan.

The next lot of cases began to be reported over a month later from March 8 onwards. The total number of cases reported till date is 364, out of which 238 are currently under treatment.

The number of persons under surveillance further dropped to 1,29,751 on Friday. Of these, only 730 are in isolation wards in hospitals, while the rest have been put on home quarantine.

Kerala has so far tested 13, 339 persons, of whom 12, 335 have tested negative so far.