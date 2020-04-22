Seven more test positive in district

The district administration and the Health Department have debunked the chances of a social spread, even as seven more persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Wednesday. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 109 in the district.

District Collector T.V. Subash said of the seven positive cases, four persons had come from Dubai. A woman who was in hospital observation had travelled from Hazrat Nizamuddin, while two others, including a nine-year-old girl, in home observation received the disease through contact.

Mr. Subhash said 63 people were identified as asymptomatic cases. Among them, 53 had come from abroad.

“The reason for a surge in the disease is because more people who did not show any symptoms were tested,” the Collector said. This was decided after 10 members of a family were found infected, he said.

He said many people tested positive in the district after 28 days in quarantine, which was against the universally accepted 14 days of surveillance. Mr. Subhash said test results of 214 people were awaited.