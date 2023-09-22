Seven more samples test negative for Nipah virus

September 22, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Kozhikode

Seven more samples sent for lab examination tested negative for Nipah virus on Friday. The surveillance team removed the names of 66 persons from the contact list of Nipah patients.

According to Health department officials, there are now 915 persons under observation on the updated contact list. Of this, 127 persons are on the contact list of a Nipah patient hailing from Cheruvannur. There are 49 more patients on the contact list of the first person who died of the infection in Kozhikode district. Other 437 persons on the contact list of an Ayanchery native who succumbed to the infection are also under close observation.

1,200-odd calls received

Health department officials said they received over 1,200 calls at the special call centre opened to address the public concerns about the viral infection. On Friday, the call centre attended 20 cases, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the 75 rooms arranged at Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, for caring for suspected patients, 69 now remain vacant. Three intensive care units and four ventilators have been kept ready for those in need of emergency care. These are apart from the facilities available at other government and private hospitals.

Health department officials on Friday confirmed that the situation of all the patients under treatment were improving. The condition of the nine-year old boy who had been given ventilator support in the initial days had also improved, giving hope of a speedy recovery, they said.

Revenue department sources said the containment zone regulations would be lifted in more locations in the wake of the improving situation. As no fresh cases were reported on Friday, the situation would be easy to manage in the days to come, they added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.