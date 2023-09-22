HamberMenu
Seven more samples test negative for Nipah virus

Sixty-six persons removed from contact lists of Nipah patients. The lists now figure 915 persons. With situation easing, more containment zone regulations to be lifted

September 22, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Health workers at the Nipah isolation ward at Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode. The Nipah scare is gradually waning in the district.

Health workers at the Nipah isolation ward at Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode. The Nipah scare is gradually waning in the district. | Photo Credit: K Ragesh

Seven more samples sent for lab examination tested negative for Nipah virus on Friday. The surveillance team removed the names of 66 persons from the contact list of Nipah patients.

According to Health department officials, there are now 915 persons under observation on the updated contact list. Of this, 127 persons are on the contact list of a Nipah patient hailing from Cheruvannur. There are 49 more patients on the contact list of the first person who died of the infection in Kozhikode district. Other 437 persons on the contact list of an Ayanchery native who succumbed to the infection are also under close observation.

1,200-odd calls received

Health department officials said they received over 1,200 calls at the special call centre opened to address the public concerns about the viral infection. On Friday, the call centre attended 20 cases, they said.

Of the 75 rooms arranged at Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, for caring for suspected patients, 69 now remain vacant. Three intensive care units and four ventilators have been kept ready for those in need of emergency care. These are apart from the facilities available at other government and private hospitals.

Health department officials on Friday confirmed that the situation of all the patients under treatment were improving. The condition of the nine-year old boy who had been given ventilator support in the initial days had also improved, giving hope of a speedy recovery, they said.

Revenue department sources said the containment zone regulations would be lifted in more locations in the wake of the improving situation. As no fresh cases were reported on Friday, the situation would be easy to manage in the days to come, they added.

