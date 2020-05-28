Seven more positive cases in Alappuzha

Alappuzha

28 May 2020 00:06 IST

Biggest single-day spike in cases in the district

The district witnessed the biggest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with seven more people testing positive for the disease on Wednesday.

With this, the number of COVID-19 cases in the district has touched 35, of which 28 remain active. Officials said that of the fresh cases, four came from Abu Dhabi in the UAE and three from other States.

From the Gulf

One of the patients, a native of Chengannur taluk, reached the district from Abu Dhabi on May 17.

Another two patients, from Chengannur and Karthikappally taluks respectively, reached the district from the Gulf country on a flight on May 18.

The fourth person, a youth from Ambalappuzha taluk, came from Abu Dhabi on May 20.

All four had been observing the mandatory institutional quarantine period at a COVID-19 care centre, said an official.

Among three persons from other States, two had come from Mumbai and one from Chennai.

According to officials, one of the patients, a woman from Mavelikara taluk, reached the district from Chennai in a private vehicle on May 10.

The other two patients, a young man and a woman from Cherthala and Kuttanad taluks, came on board a train on May 18 and May 21 respectively.

All seven patients were shifted to Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, for treatment, the official added.

Woman recovers

Meanwhile, a woman from Alappuzha who was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri, in Malappuram with COVID-19 tested negative for the disease. Of the total cases in the district, seven people made a full recovery.