Seven more positive cases in Kasaragod

Kasaragod witnessed a further increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, with seven persons testing positive for the disease on Friday. With this, the total number of patients under treatment for the disease in the district stands at 132.

According to the District Health Department, three persons aged 36, 26 and eight from Kasaragod municipality, a 33-year-old from Mogral Puthur panchayat, a 29-year-old from Madur, a 35-year-old from Kumbala, and a 16-year-old from Mulliyar have been detected with COVID-19.

There are 10,256 people under observation in the district. While 10,072 people are in home quarantine, 184 are in hospitals. Sixteen more persons have been admitted to isolation wards in hospitals on Friday.

In Kannur

One person tested positive for COVID-19 in Kannur on Friday. The patient, a 38-year-old man from Mokeri Koorara, arrived from Dubai on March 22. He was admitted to the Thalassery General Hospital.

The number of positive cases in the district has reached 51. Eight have been discharged from hospitals after further tests.

There are at present 10,352 suspected cases in the district. Of these, 39 persons are at the Government Medical College, Kannur, 19 in district hospitals, 14 at Thalassery General Hospital and 36 at the COVID-19 treatment centre, and 10,244 people under home observation.

In Thrissur

One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Thrissur on Friday. The 36-year-old man has been admitted to the Medical College Hospital. He had attended the Tablighi Jamaat meet held at Nizamuddin recently and reached Thiruvananthapuram on March 25. He had travelled in a shared-taxi from Thiruvananthapuram to Chavakkad. The driver and co-passengers of the taxi have been kept under observation. The patient’s wife and three children are also under observation at the Medical College Hospital.

There are 14,033 people under observation in the district. Of them, 40 are in various hospitals.

In Kozhikode

Only five COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment in Kozhikode as no new cases were reported on Friday.

According to District Medical Officer V. Jayasree, this is after the discharge of one more patient from the Government Medical College Hospital on the day. Another person had recovered on Wednesday. A total of seven persons had tested positive for the virus from Kozhikode so far.

A total of 21,934 people are under observation, of which 26 are at the medical college hospital.