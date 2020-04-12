Seven more positive cases in Kannur

Seven more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Kannur district on Saturday.

District Collector T.V. Subhash said that while two of them had arrived from Dubai, three persons, including a 14-year-old child, were natives of Kathirur, and the remaining two were from Mooriyadu.

The two women from Kathirur aged 68 and 40, and the child were admitted to the Kannur District Hospital. Similarly, the other two, aged 87 and 43 were Mooriyadu natives.

The swab test for the 87-year-old was done at Aster MIMS Hospital, while the test for the 43-year-old was done at the Thalassery General Hospital. All the Kathirur and Mooriyad natives contracted the disease from affected patients.

The two persons who arrived from Dubai were a 33-year-old man from Central Naravoor, Koothuparamba, and a 29-year-old from Kottayam in the district.

They had arrived on March 17 and March 18 respectively at the Karipur airport.

While the person from Koothupramba was admitted to the Thalassery General Hospital, the other person was admitted to the COVID Care Centre.

With this, the number of COVID-19 cases in the district has reached 72. Of those, 37 have recovered and have been discharged.

There are 7,881 persons under surveillance in the district at present. Of this, 59 are in the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital, 8 in Thalassery General Hospital, 11 in District Hospital, 22 in COVID Care Centre and 7,781 in home quarantine. Of the 1,055 samples sent for inspection so far, the results of 896 people have been received. Of these, 824 were found negative.

In Kasaragod

In Kasaragod, two girls aged 8 and 10 tested positive for the disease when results of lab tests were received on Saturday.

According to the Health Department, the girls contracted the disease from their mother, who hails from Kasaragod, and is undergoing treatment at the Kanhangad hospital.

Both are now under observation at the Kanhangad hospital. Meanwhile, the test results of nine patients were found negative.

With the new cases detected on Saturday, the number of cases in the district has gone up to 133. The district has 10,600 people under observation. This includes 10,337 in home observation and 263 in hospitals.