Seven more fresh cases in Alappuzha

The number of COVID-19 cases continues to spiral in the district with seven more people testing positive on Tuesday. Five persons returned from foreign countries and two from Kolkata.

One of the patients, a youth hailing from Venmony, reached the district from Kuwait on June 12. A 52-year-old man, a native of Bharanikavu had come from Dammam in Saudi Arabia on June 10.

The third patient, a youth from Thazhakara, came from Kuwait on June 12. Another, a 58-year-old man hailing from Pallippuram had come from Abu Dhabi on June 3.

Two patients, a youth from Alappuzha and a 52-year-old Mararikulam native, reached the district from Kolkata on May 29 and June 4 respectively.

All six have been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha for treatment.

The seventh patient, a 45-year-old Mavelikara native came from Dammam on June 14. As he was showing symptoms of the disease on arrival, the person was immediately shifted to a private hospital in Ernakulam.

5 test negative

Meanwhile, five persons who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 have been tested negative for the disease.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 108.