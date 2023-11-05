ADVERTISEMENT

Seven more employees of Thalassery court test positive for Zika

November 05, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - KANNUR

Public health authorities launch intensive anti-mosquito campaign on and around the court premises

The Hindu Bureau

Seven more employees of the district court in Thalassery tested positive for Zika virus on Sunday. On Saturday, the presence of the virus was confirmed in one person. For the past few days, three courts in the district court complex had remained closed after employees, lawyers, and judges complained of headache, sore eyes, joint pain, and red eyes.

These complaints prompted the Health department to organise a medical and health awareness camp, where 23 samples were collected, of which eight were found to be infected with the virus. Tests conducted by the Alappuzha virology institute on samples confirmed the virus’ presence.

Given the increasing number of cases, the Health department has decided to continue the medical camp on Monday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This virus, primarily transmitted by Aedes Aegypte mosquitoes, which are also responsible for dengue and chikungunya, has raised serious concern in the region. To control the virus’s spread, public health authorities have launched an intensive anti-mosquito campaign on and around the court premises.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US