Seven more employees of Thalassery court test positive for Zika

November 05, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - KANNUR

Seven more employees of the district court in Thalassery tested positive for Zika virus on Sunday. On Saturday, the presence of the virus was confirmed in one person. For the past few days, three courts in the district court complex had remained closed after employees, lawyers, and judges complained of headache, sore eyes, joint pain, and red eyes.

These complaints prompted the Health department to organise a medical and health awareness camp, where 23 samples were collected, of which eight were found to be infected with the virus. Tests conducted by the Alappuzha virology institute on samples confirmed the virus’ presence.

Given the increasing number of cases, the Health department has decided to continue the medical camp on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This virus, primarily transmitted by Aedes Aegypte mosquitoes, which are also responsible for dengue and chikungunya, has raised serious concern in the region. To control the virus’s spread, public health authorities have launched an intensive anti-mosquito campaign on and around the court premises.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.