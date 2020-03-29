Seven more COVID-19 cases in Kasaragod

Seven more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kasaragod on Sunday. All are men and are residents of Nellikkunu, Mogrol, Chengala, Chattanchal, and two are from Madura.

There are 6,923 people in home quarantine in the district and 127 people are under observation in hospitals. Results of 192 samples are awaited.

KSRTC service

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will operate a service for health workers to reach hospitals in the district from Monday.

The service will be operated between Payyannur and Kasaragod. The bus is scheduled to leave Kasaragod KSRTC depot at 6.45 a.m. and reach Mangalpadi Taluk Hospital at 7.15 a.m., Kasaragod General Hospital at 8 a.m., Kanhangad District Hospital at 9 a.m. and Neeleswaram Taluk Hospital at 9.30 a.m. It will return to Neeleswaram Taluk Hospital at 5.30 p.m., Kanhangad District Hospital at 6 p.m. and Kasaragod General Hospital at 6.30 p.m.

Similarly, the service will start at the Payyannur depot at 7.30 a.m. and the bus will reach Kanhangad District Hospital at 8.30 a.m., Kasaragod General Hospital at 9.30 a.m. and Mangalpadi Taluk Hospital at 10 a.m. The bus leaving Mangalpadi Taluk Hospital at 5 p.m. will reach General Hospital at 5.30 p.m., Kanhangad District Hospital at 6.30 p.m. and KSRTC Depot at Kasaragod at 7.30 p.m.

Cases filed

In the district, the police registered 18 cases for violating lockdown norms. The cases were booked in Manjeswaram, Kumbala, Vidyanagar, Badiyadukka, Bedekam, Melparamba, Bekal, Ambalathara, Hosdurg, Chandera, Cheemeni, Cherikund, Chittarikkal and Rajapuram. As many as 28 people were arrested and 14 vehicles were taken into custody.

So far, 190 cases have been registered at various stations in the district. A total of 234 people were arrested and 123 vehicles were taken into custody.