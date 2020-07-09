Seven more cases in Kottayam

Seven people, including four persons who came from abroad, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kottayam on Thursday, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 127.

According to officials, two of the patients came from other States while one person contracted the virus through local contact.

The patients who tested positive during the day were identified as a 30-year-old Melukavu native who came from Qatar on June 26; a 41-year-old Madapalli native who arrived from Sharjah on June 27; a 30-year-old Thiruvarp resident who arrived from Saudi Arabia on July 8; a 30-year-old Tazhathangadi native who landed from Saudi Arabia; a 32-year-old woman from Kaduthuruthy who worked as a nurse in Mumbai; a 48-year-old Thrikkodikanam native who arrived from Hyderabad on July 6.

The person who contracted the virus through local contact was a 72-year-old man from Parathodu. He was admitted to a private hospital in Kanjirappally after being diagnosed with viral pneumonia and was later referred to the Kottayam General Hospital and then to the medical college here.

Meanwhile, eight persons, who recovered from the disease, were discharged from various hospitals here on Thursday. Those discharged were identified as a 36-year-old woman from Thrikkodithanam, a 23-year-old Athirampuzha resident, a 31-year-old Karikkattur resident, a 30-year-old Thrikkodikathanam native, a 31-year- old Thiruvanchoor native, a 30-year-old Karappuzha native, a seven-year-old girl from Pallikkathodu and her six-year-old sister.