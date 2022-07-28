Seven metropolitans consecrated

July 28, 2022 20:17 IST

Historic event of Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church

In a historic event of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, seven priests selected by the Malankara Suriyani Association were consecrated as Metropolitans on Thursday.

Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, Catholicos of the East and Malankara Metropolitan, led the ceremony at St. Mary’s Cathedral, Pazhanji, Kunnamkulam.

Abraham Mar Stephanos; Thomas Mar Ivanios; Geevarghese Mar Theophilos; Geevarghese Mar Philexinos; Geevarghese Mar Pachomios; Geevarghese Mar Barnabas; and Zachariah Mar Severios are the newly consecrated Metropolitans.

According to the Church sources, the new metropolitans will be posted to dioceses of Mavelikara, Chengannur, Kottayam, Idukki, Kunnamkulam, Malabar, and South-West America.

Along with metropolitans and representatives of the Church from Kerala, representatives of the Orthodox Church from Armenia and Russia participated in the ceremony.

Pazhanji and nearby areas were well decorated for the function. Huge hoardings and decorations could be seen everywhere. Pazhanji is one of the strongholds of the Malankara Orthodox Church in the State.

St. Mary’s Church is witnessing the third consecration ceremony. Consecration ceremonies had been held here in 1815 and 1978 too, according to the sources.