Kerala

Seven metropolitans consecrated

Special Correspondent Thrissur July 28, 2022 20:17 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 20:18 IST

In a historic event of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, seven priests selected by the Malankara Suriyani Association were consecrated as Metropolitans on Thursday.

Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, Catholicos of the East and Malankara Metropolitan, led the ceremony at St. Mary’s Cathedral, Pazhanji, Kunnamkulam.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Abraham Mar Stephanos; Thomas Mar Ivanios; Geevarghese Mar Theophilos; Geevarghese Mar Philexinos; Geevarghese Mar Pachomios; Geevarghese Mar Barnabas; and Zachariah Mar Severios are the newly consecrated Metropolitans.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to the Church sources, the new metropolitans will be posted to dioceses of Mavelikara, Chengannur, Kottayam, Idukki, Kunnamkulam, Malabar, and South-West America.

Along with metropolitans and representatives of the Church from Kerala, representatives of the Orthodox Church from Armenia and Russia participated in the ceremony.

Pazhanji and nearby areas were well decorated for the function. Huge hoardings and decorations could be seen everywhere. Pazhanji is one of the strongholds of the Malankara Orthodox Church in the State.

St. Mary’s Church is witnessing the third consecration ceremony. Consecration ceremonies had been held here in 1815 and 1978 too, according to the sources.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...