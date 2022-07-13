Seven-member gang held for murder at bar in Thrissur

A youth killed and two others, including bar owner, injured in the attack that occured in Thalikkulam

A youth killed and two others, including bar owner, injured in the attack that occured in Thalikkulam

A seven-member gang was arrested in connection with the murder at a bar in Thalikkulam on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 night.

The arrested included members of a gang, who were allegedly hired by two bar workers, who had some financial dispute with the bar owner. The two bar workers were among the arrested.

The incident happened in Central Residency, Puthanthode, near Thalikulam, at 9.45 p.m. on Tuesday night. The gang attacked the bar owner Krishnaraj, 35, and killed his helper Byju, 45 of Perinjanam. Ananthu, Byju’s friend, suffered stab injuries.

The bar got its licence only 10 days back. Two of the bar workers, Athul and Vishnu, allegedly siphoned off around ₹2 lakhs by manipulating bills.

The bar owner, who caught them red handed, sacked them and asked to repay the amount. Subsequently, the two bar workers hired the gang, which reportedly included their friends from Katur, for the revenge attack.

The arrested were involved in many criminal cases, according to the police. The car in which they travelled has been seized by the police..

While Krishnaraj has been admitted to a private hospital in Kochi, Ananthu is undergoing treatment in a hospital in Thrissur.