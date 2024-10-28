Seven job scam victims from north Kerala return home from Cambodia

With the timely intervention of Indian embassy officials and the non-resident Keralites’ network, seven youngsters from north Kerala, who recently fell victim to a fake job trap laid by a gang in Cambodia, returned home on Monday (October 28, 2024).

The youths — Abhinav Suresh, P. Arun, P. Semil Dev, C. Abhinand, and Aswanth Meethal from Kozhikode and Ajmal and Roshan Antony from Kasaragod — were allegedly lured by cyber fraudsters who offered them IT jobs with a monthly salary of ₹1 lakh.

They reportedly reached Thailand via Bengaluru on October 3 on the instructions of a middleman from Kerala who arranged their flight tickets after collecting ₹1.5 lakh as commission from each candidate. He is reportedly part of facilitating many such illegal overseas recruitments.

According to the police, the youths, who were initially promised jobs in Thailand, were later taken to Cambodia on the pretext that the company’s head office was relocated to ‘create a better job environment and exposure’. They never knew that they were hired by a fraudulent company specialised in unethical hacking, cyber extortion, and online banking fraud, the police said.

When the youths raised their voice against it and decided to return home, the gang allegedly resorted to physical and mental torture. The victims revealed to the police that the scammers’ security guards had beaten them up with electric batons and iron rods. They were forced to work till October 25.

A local taxi driver helped them seek shelter at the Indian embassy office. They secretly escaped from the spot during an unexpected office relocation process initiated by conmen to evade investigation agencies. They later managed to communicate their grievances to the friends of some people’s representatives in Kerala, who followed it up with the Ministry of External Affairs and other related departments for action.

The police said the youths’ safe return to Kerala was arranged very quickly as there were many to help them with the flight tickets to Kochi. They returned to the State via Malaysia. In the preliminary investigation, it was found that there were four Keralites who worked as middlemen for the fraud recruitment. They were actually “selling” these employees for around $2,500.

A high-level investigation is under way into the incident based on a complaint submitted by the youths to the Chief Minister. Police sources said the complaint had details of a few persons who used to conduct hiring for overseas scammers. Five months ago, a similar incident was reported from Palakkad in which a youth who escaped from the Cambodian scammers’ custody had revealed the criminals’ modus operandi and details of some major crimes.