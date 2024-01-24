Seven Jacobite priests to be professed as rambans

January 24, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST

KOTTAYAM

As many as seven priests of the Jacobite Syrian Christian Church will be professed as ‘rambans’ (one who leads a monastic life) at a function to be held at the Thoothutty Mor Gregorian Centre in Kottayam on February 8.

Mor Ignatius Aphrem II, the Patriarch of the Syriac Orthodox Church, will be the chief celebrant on the occasion. Other metropolitans of the Church will be the co-celebrants.

The priests to be professed as rambans are Fr. George Vayiliparampil, Fr. Kuriakose Kollannoor, Fr. Joshi Vettikattil, Fr. Kurian Puthiyapurayat, Fr. Kuriakos John Parayankuzhiyil Fr. Matthew John Pokathayil and Fr. Varghese in Kuttipuzhayil.

