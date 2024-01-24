ADVERTISEMENT

Seven Jacobite priests to be professed as rambans

January 24, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

KOTTAYAM

As many as seven priests of the Jacobite Syrian Christian Church will be professed as ‘rambans’ (one who leads a monastic life) at a function to be held at the Thoothutty Mor Gregorian Centre in Kottayam on February 8.

Mor Ignatius Aphrem II, the Patriarch of the Syriac Orthodox Church, will be the chief celebrant on the occasion. Other metropolitans of the Church will be the co-celebrants.

The priests to be professed as rambans are Fr. George Vayiliparampil, Fr. Kuriakose Kollannoor, Fr. Joshi Vettikattil, Fr. Kurian Puthiyapurayat, Fr. Kuriakos John Parayankuzhiyil Fr. Matthew John Pokathayil and Fr. Varghese in Kuttipuzhayil.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US