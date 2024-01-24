GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Seven Jacobite priests to be professed as rambans

January 24, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

KOTTAYAM

As many as seven priests of the Jacobite Syrian Christian Church will be professed as ‘rambans’ (one who leads a monastic life) at a function to be held at the Thoothutty Mor Gregorian Centre in Kottayam on February 8.

Mor Ignatius Aphrem II, the Patriarch of the Syriac Orthodox Church, will be the chief celebrant on the occasion. Other metropolitans of the Church will be the co-celebrants.

The priests to be professed as rambans are Fr. George Vayiliparampil, Fr. Kuriakose Kollannoor, Fr. Joshi Vettikattil, Fr. Kurian Puthiyapurayat, Fr. Kuriakos John Parayankuzhiyil Fr. Matthew John Pokathayil and Fr. Varghese in Kuttipuzhayil.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.